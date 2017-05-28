WORLD
1 MIN READ
Virtual reality makes it possible to visit North Korea
The SceneThere app makes it possible to explore 10 locations in Pyongyang.
The interactive experience allows users to explore, from 57 viewpoints, the airport, a hotel, the science centre and seven other locations in the North Korean capital. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 28, 2017

A new app called SceneThere makes it possible to visit North Korean capital Pyongyang using virtual reality.

The interactive experience allows users to explore the airport, a hotel, the science centre and seven other locations, providing a rare glimpse into the secretive country.

The footage was shot by Co-Founder and CEO Marcus Olsson during his visit to North Korea last September.

"I'm hoping that this could show something about the everyday life in Pyongyang and that could add to people's understanding for the country," he says.

Recommended

The startup also offers similar virtual reality experiences for a favelas of in Brazil and a sauna in Finland.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
