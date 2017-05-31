WORLD
4 MIN READ
Brazilian company fined record $3.2B for bribes
J&F group, parent company of the world's biggest meat supplier JBS, agreed to pay the fine over a corruption scandal threatening to unseat President Michel Temer. It's said to have spent around $185 million to bribe nearly 1900 politicians in Brazil.
Brazilian company fined record $3.2B for bribes
Last month J&amp;F implicated implicated President Michel Temer in an alleged plot to silence a witness in the scandal. / AP
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

J&F; group, the parent company of the world's biggest meat supplier JBS, has agreed to pay a record fine of $3.2 billion over a corruption scandal threatening to bring down Brazil's president Michel Temer, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The payment will be "the biggest sum for a leniency agreement signed in Brazil or in the world," the federal prosecutor's office in capital Brasilia said.

The agreement, to be signed in "the next few days," parcels out payments over 25 years, adjusted for inflation, prosecutors said in a statement. The amount is the equivalent of about 5.6 percent of J&F; revenues, they said.

J&F; confirmed the terms of the leniency agreement in an emailed statement.

The deal follows bombshell state's witness testimony from J&F;'s owners Joesley and Wesley Batista that the company spent around $185 million to bribe nearly 1900 politicians in recent years deepened Brazil's political crisis, that threatens to topple President Michel Temer.

Joesley Batista is at the center of a corruption investigation into Temer, after secretly recording a conversation in which the president appeared to condone bribing a potential witness. Other JBS executives in plea-bargain testimony accused Temer of taking nearly $5 million in bribes from the company in recent years.

The JBS testimony was the most damaging yet to Brazil's political class, hitting virtually all major figures past and present. It included allegations that former presidents Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff received $80 million in bribes in offshore accounts.

Recommended

Fine surpasses "Car Wash" scandal fine

The record payment surpasses the previous biggest fine paid by the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, which is at the centre of the sprawling corruption scandal shaking Brazil known as "Car Wash."

Fallout from Odebrecht — which systematically bribed politicians to win sweetheart contracts with the state oil company Petrobras — has already seen scores of powerful political and business leaders put under investigation for bribery and embezzlement.

President Temer accused of silencing witnesses

However, the most explosive development came last month when the owners of J&F; — whose holdings also include the trendy flip flop brand Havaianas — implicated President Michel Temer in an alleged plot to silence a witness.

Prosecutors say that Temer agreed to J&F; owner JoesleyBatista's plan to pay hush money to the former speaker of the lower house of Congress, EduardoCunha, who is in prison for his part in the "Car Wash" scandal.

Batista and his brother Wesley have testified against Temer under plea bargains. The president is so far resisting multiple calls for his resignation, saying he did nothing wrong.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54