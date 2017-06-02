BIZTECH
Chelsea earns £150M for winning Premier League
Sunderland, who were downgraded to the Championship after finishing last, made £93.4 million in the payments that include broadcast and commercial income plus prize money.
Premier League's appeal to broadcasters at home and abroad has also permitted it to increase the money it distributes to grassroots facilities and projects. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 2, 2017

English champions Chelsea earned £150 million from the Premier League this season while bottom side Sunderland were paid more than Leicester City got as title winners last year thanks to a new broadcast contract.

The 2016-17 campaign was the first under the £5.1 billion TV rights deal signed in 2015, with the total value of the league's central payments to clubs rising to £2.4 billion from £1.6 billion a year earlier.

Sunderland, who were relegated to the Championship (second-tier) after finishing last, earned £93.4 million, more than Leicester did in winning the 2015-16 title.

Money distribution

The amounts include broadcast and commercial income plus prize money. Commercial income, overseas broadcast income, and a percentage of domestic broadcast income is shared equally between the league's 20 clubs.

The rest is split according to each club's league position and the number of televised games they feature in each season.

Third-placed Manchester City and Liverpool, who finished fourth, both featured in more televised games than second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and accordingly finished slightly above the north London club in the money stakes.

Lowest ratio among Europe's to leagues

Overall, the ratio between the highest and the lowest earning clubs in the Premier League was 1.61 to 1, the lowest among Europe's top leagues.

The Premier League's appeal to broadcasters at home and abroad has also permitted it to increase the money it distributes to grassroots facilities and projects.

In the last financial year, the league spent $257 million in this area, about seven percent of its total broadcast income.

Premier League payments:

Chelsea - £150,811,183

Tottenham Hotspur - £145,461,325

Manchester City - £146,927,965

Liverpool - £146,122,439

Arsenal - £139,636,498

Manchester United - £141,103,138

Everton - £127,800,699

Southampton - £122,450,841

Bournemouth - £118,237,066

West Bromwich Albion - £114,023,291

West Ham United - £116,626,014

Leicester City - £115,820,488

Stoke City - £107,062,381

Crystal Palace - £109,665,104

Swansea City - £103,179,163

Burnley - £101,237,554

Watford - £102,704,194

Hull City - £97,354,336

Middlesbrough - £98,820,976

Sunderland - £93,471,118

£1 = $1.28 at the time of publishing.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
