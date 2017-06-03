United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Theresa May and the leader of the main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn, were grilled about their policies by a television audience.

The two, who did not appear on screen together, but rather in separate segments on a BBC programme called Question Time.

With the general election now less than a week away it was an opportunity for May and Corbyn to defend their respective plans for government.

The two faced some tough questions.

Corbyn was challenged about his attitude towards the nuclear deterrent and May was asked about her plans for a post-Brexit deal with Europe.