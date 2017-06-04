At least 1,000 people were injured – seven seriously – after Juventus fans assembled to watch the Champions League final in Turin mistook fireworks for a bomb and started running, triggering a stampede, police said on Sunday.

AFP reporters at the scene said chaotic scenes ensued in a packed square 10 minutes before the end of the match on Saturday evening, with the panic apparently triggered by fireworks being let off and one or more people shouting that a bomb had exploded.

Most of the injured were treated for cuts and bruises but seven had to be taken to emergency units at local hospitals.

As the scare spread through the crowd gathered in the city's Piazza San Carlo, a rush towards the exit points quickly accelerated. The square was evacuated so quickly that it was left strewn with hundreds of sneakers ripped off people's feet as they ran.