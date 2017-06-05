A man fired from his warehouse job at a Florida company returned to his old workplace near Orlando on Monday and fatally shot five people before taking his own life.

The 45-year-old suspect had a history of misdemeanor criminal offenses but was not linked to any terror organizations, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings at a press briefing.

"He was a disgruntled employee that came back to this business this morning," said Demings.

The unidentified assailant arrived at the company that makes accessories for recreational vehicles and campers at about 8 AM (1200 GMT) armed with a handgun and a knife.

He did not use the knife but "shot five innocent people and then turned the gun on himself and killed himself," the sheriff said, adding seven people had survived.