Colombia's Muslims celebrate Ramadan
Colombia has one of the smallest Muslim populations in South America, with estimates ranging from at least 10,000 to over 40,000 believers. As is the global practice, they are fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan.
Muslims in Bogota gather every evening to break their fast in the holy month of Ramadan. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 5, 2017

The holy month of Ramadan has not been ignored in Colombia, especially in the capital Bogota. Like millions around the world, Bogota's Muslims are also fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Every evening, members of Bogota's small but growing Muslim community come together to break their fast.

Catholicism is the dominant religion in Colombia, but the Muslim population is also growing as more people convert. Colombia has one of the smallest Muslim populations in South America, with estimates ranging from at least 10,000 to over 40,000 believers.

Converts in Bogota say a look inside any mosque in the capital will show how more than half the people there are Colombians who became Muslim "without any proselytising."

TRT World's Dimitri O'Donnell reports on Bogota's converts.

