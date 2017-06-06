WORLD
Omran Daqneesh's father denies Assad claim iconic image is 'fake'
A young Syrian boy, whose stunned image covered in dust and blood became an iconic symbol of suffering in Aleppo, has appeared in new footage posted by a pro-Syrian regime television presenter.
By Staff Reporter
June 6, 2017

A lot of harrowing footage came out of Aleppo last year, but one video in particular stood out.

Five-year-old Omran Daqneesh sat speechless and confused in the back of an ambulance, after having survived an air strike.

But, regime leader Bashar al Assad said at the time that the images were "forged."

The 24-year-old Syrian behind the camera was Mustafa Sarouti, who brushed off Assad's criticism.

"The man who has besieged and starved thousands of people, of course, he wouldn't admit hitting Omran's house, and of course he'll say that Omran is fake," Sarouti said.

Now Syrian regime-affiliated media has interviewed the boy's father about that night last August.

Omran's family now live under regime control in Aleppo and it's not clear whether they were pressured into giving the interview.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
