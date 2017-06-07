US drug maker AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday late-stage data showed its rheumatoid arthritis drug performed better than a placebo in reducing symptoms in moderate-to-severe patients who have not adequately responded to standard treatments.

Two doses of the drug, upadacitinib, induced a statistically significant reduction in symptoms compared to a placebo in the 12-week long study, AbbVie said.

Nearly half of the patients achieved low disease activity at both doses and around 30 percent achieved clinical remission, data showed.

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the tissues of the joints, causing inflammation, pain, joint damage and disability.

Upadacitinib is a once-daily pill belonging to a class of drugs known as Jak inhibitors, which block inflammation-causing enzymes known as Janus kinases.

Jak inhibitors compete with injected biologics, including Amgen Inc's top-selling Enbrel, which in 2016 generated sales nearly $6 billion in sales. Other biologics include Pfizer Inc's Xeljanz and AbbVie's Humira.