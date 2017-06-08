Iran has denounced as "repugnant" US President Donald Trump's reaction to Wednesday's deadly attacks in Tehran.

Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday rejected Trump's condolences for the twin attacks in the capital.

Trump had said he prayed for the victims of the attacks claimed by Daesh, but added that "states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

The attacks on Tehran's parliamentary complex and the shrine of revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini killed at least 17 people and wounded more than 40 on Wednesday.

They were the first claimed by Daesh in Iran.

Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Reza Seifollahi said five of the attackers who died in the assault were Iranians who had joined Daesh.

They were armed with rifles and pistols and at least two blew themselves up with suicide vests, Iranian media reported.

"They earlier left Iran and were involved in the crimes of the terrorist group in Raqqa and Mosul," the ministry said, referring to Daesh's de-facto capital in Syria and a city it captured in Iraq.

"Last year, they returned to Iran ... to carry out terrorist attacks in the holy cities of Iran," the ministry added in a statement on state news agency IRNA.

Police say five people were arrested around Khomeini's shrine on suspicion of involvement, while the intelligence ministry said a third team had been stopped before the attacks started.

Iran's intelligence ministry said earlier on Thursday it had arrested more suspects linked to the attacks, in addition to six Iranians, including one woman, detained on Wednesday.

Daesh targets Iran