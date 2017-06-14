Six people have been confirmed dead in a huge fire at a London tower block and the death toll is expected to rise, police said on Wednesday.

Fire engulfed the 24-storey block of flats in central London in the early hours of Wednesday. More than 70 people were injured and some residents were trapped inside the burning tower.

"We can confirm six fatalities at this time following the fire in North Kensington," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. "These are very early stages and we do expect that figure to rise."

At least 74 people are being treated in hospital with 20 of them requiring critical care, London Ambulance Service said.

"We have treated and taken 64 patients to six hospitals across London, where 20 people are currently in critical care," London Ambulance Service's director of operations, Paul Woodrow, said in a statement.

The ambulance service said a further 10 patients had made their own way to hospital, taking the total being treated to 74.

The London Metropolitan police have set up an emergency number for people to get information about casualties.

It is not known how many people remain trapped in the building.

Massive flames licked up the sides of the block as 250 firefighters battled the blaze along with 40 fire engines. Plumes of black smoke billowed into the air.

The London Fire Brigade said the fire had engulfed all floors from the second to the top of the building on the Lancaster West Estate in West London.

Residents related how they woke up to the smell of burning and rushed to escape through smoke-filled corridors.

Some British media were reporting that residents had been seen shouting for help from windows on upper floors as the fire spread.

"A number of people being treated for a range of injuries," police said. "Residents continue to be evacuated from the tower block fire."

The cause of the fire, which broke out just after 0000 GMT, is not known at this stage, the Fire Brigade said.