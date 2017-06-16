Swiss-based Nestle may sell its roughly $900 million-a-year US confectionery business, which includes Butterfinger and BabyRuth, in the Swiss food group's latest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

The world's largest packaged foods maker said on Thursday it would "explore strategic options," including a possible sale, for the business that also includes 100Grand, SkinnyCow and Raisinets.

Analysts have been speculating that Nestle could exit the US confectionary business which is not in line with its stated strategy of becoming more health and nutrition-focused.

That strategy, underlined by last year's naming of a healthcare veteran as CEO, comes as the whole packaged food sector battles a slowdown from a new generation of savvy consumers that are eating fresher and healthier foods.

The review is limited to the US, where Nestle does not control its key KitKat brand, and is No. 4 behind Mars, Hershey and Mondelez International.

The US confectionery business accounts for only 1 percent of company sales. Nestle's other products range from instant coffee to mineral water and baby food.

"This might seem small stuff, but in our view it could be a significant step by newish CEO Mark Schneider ... towards a more deliberate and efficient capital allocation strategy," said RBC Capital Markets analyst James Edwardes Jones in a note.

Nestle said it remained "fully committed" to growing its international confectionery business, particularly KitKat, which is made in the US by Hershey.

It said it would also keep the Nestle Toll House baking products.

Globally, Nestle's confectionery business generated sales of $9.02 billion last year.