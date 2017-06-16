Fenerbahce won the Turkish basketball league title by edging out Besiktas 98-94 on Friday, capping off their playoff finals series sweep, 4-0.

Like the third match in the series, the Yellow Canaries made a late comeback over their Istanbul rivals, coming back from a 12-point deficit with 2 minutes 30 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter.

The match went into overtime after a 84-84 tie, thanks to big-time plays by Fenerbahce's Jan Vesely, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Bobby Dixon.