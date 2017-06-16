POLITICS
Fenerbahce defeat Besiktas to win Turkish basketball league
The Yellow Canaries cap off the series sweep over Besiktas in the playoff finals with a 98-94 overtime win.
In the victorious match, Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Vesely scored 26 and pulled 11 rebounds. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Fenerbahce won the Turkish basketball league title by edging out Besiktas 98-94 on Friday, capping off their playoff finals series sweep, 4-0.

Like the third match in the series, the Yellow Canaries made a late comeback over their Istanbul rivals, coming back from a 12-point deficit with 2 minutes 30 seconds left to go in the fourth quarter.

The match went into overtime after a 84-84 tie, thanks to big-time plays by Fenerbahce's Jan Vesely, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Bobby Dixon.

In the overtime period, the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Champions managed to dominate their opponents to complete the series sweep and claim back-to-back titles.

In the victorious match, Bogdanovic scored 23 points, and Vesely scored 26 and pulled 11 rebounds.

Kenan Sipahi's 22 points and D J Strawberry's 20 points were not enough for Besiktas, which fell short in the series finals.

SOURCE:AA
