The Philippines military found methamphetamine worth between $2 million to $5 million while clearing rebel positions in besieged Marawi City, officials said on Monday.

Fighting in Marawi City erupted on May 23 after a bungled raid by security forces on an Abu Sayyaf hideout. The leader of Abu Sayyaf is known as the Daesh emir in Southeast Asia; the Maute Group, which pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014, responded by laying siege to the city.

The 11 bags of shabu, the local name for methamphetamine, were recovered on Sunday along with four assault rifles in the kitchen of a two-storey concrete house believed to be occupied by fighters from the Maute Group.

In late May, Philippines authorities seized more than 600 kilogrammes (0.5 tonnes) of methamphetamine in the largest such bust. It caused suspicions over funding of Daesh by the narcotics trade.

"This strengthens our findings that these terrorists are using illegal drugs," Major-General Carlito Galvez, military commander of western Mindanao, said in a statement.

President Rodrigo Duterte said the Marawi fighters are being financed by drug lords in Mindanao.

Rising death toll

The army said nearly 350 people, including 257 militants, 62 soldiers, and 26 civilians, have been killed in four weeks of fighting.

The fighters were prepared for a long siege of Marawi, stockpiling arms and food in tunnels, basements, mosques, and madrasas, or Islamic religious schools, military officials have said.

Bundles of bank notes and cheques worth about $1.6 million were also discovered earlier this month in an abandoned rebel position.

Jo-Ar Herrera, a military spokesman, told a media briefing the militants were also using commercial drones to monitor troop movements.

Duterte launched a ruthless "war on drugs" after coming to power a year ago.

He also imposed martial law on the island of Mindanao on May 23.

Displaced

Some people who fled the battle are dying in overcrowded and unsanitary evacuation centres since fierce fighting broke out in the southern Philippines, health officials said.

At least 19 people have died in the centres, said Alinader Minalang, the health director for Lanao del Sur province, of which Marawi is the capital.

Around 300 cases of diarrhoea have been recorded among the nearly 40,000 people huddled in emergency shelters set up in community halls, gymnasiums, and Islamic schools, he said.

Many of those who died were elderly and had pre-existing conditions, but at least two of the fatalities were due to diarrhoea.

"The cause of the increase in diarrhoea cases is sanitation issues and a lack of sources of potable water," Minalang said.