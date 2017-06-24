Google said on Friday it would stop scanning Gmail content for creating personalised ads from later this year, bringing the widely-used email service in line with its enterprise offering, G Suite.

The decision was outlined in a blog post by Google cloud computing chief Diane Greene, who joined the company in 2015 and has been responsible for the rapid growth of Google's cloud business.

Google's practice of analysing incoming and outgoing emails of its free consumer Gmail users has been criticised on privacy concerns.