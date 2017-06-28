A top Colombian anti-corruption official and an attorney have been arrested on US charges that they conspired to launder money in connection with a bribery scheme, US prosecutors announced on Tuesday.

Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, the national director of anti-corruption in Colombia, and Leonardo Luis Pinilla Gomez, an attorney practising in the South American country, were charged in a criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Miami.

Both men were arrested in Colombia, federal prosecutors said. Attorneys for Moreno, 35, and Pinilla, 31, could not be immediately identified.

According to a criminal complaint, the case stemmed from a US Drug Enforcement Administration probe that involved a former governor for Colombia's Cordoba region who became a government informant.

The complaint did not name him but said the Miami Herald on Monday had published an article about him.

That matched the description of Alejandro Lyons Muskus, a former Colombian provincial governor, who faces corruption-related charges in Columbia.

The complaint said the ex-governor is in plea talks with Colombia's attorney general in a corruption-related probe.

In November, Pinilla approached the ex-governor with a message from Moreno indicating he was willing to try to obstruct the probe against him in exchange for a fee, the complaint said.