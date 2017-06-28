A top Qatari human rights group said on Wednesday it will employ Swiss lawyers to seek compensation for those impacted by the decision of Gulf countries to cut ties with Doha.

Ali bin Smaikh al Marri, chairman of Qatar's National Human Rights Commission, said his group would take action against Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which cut ties with Qatar this month.

"We'll be coordinating to start legal action with those affected by these sanctions," Marri told a news conference.

"The three countries are responsible to compensate those affected," he said, adding many Qataris qualified for compensation.

"Some cases will be filed in courts in those three countries and in some courts that have international jurisdictions, like in Europe, related to compensation."

TRT World's Zeina Awad has the latest from Doha.

Marri refused to say which Swiss firm would be employed, but said a statement would be released in the near future.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain announced the suspension of political, economic and diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing the emirate of support for extremist groups, a claim Doha denies.

The four states closed their airspace to Qatari carriers and blocked the emirate's only land border, a vital route for its food imports. They also ordered all Qataris to leave and their own nationals to return home.

Many Qataris own properties and businesses in these countries.

Asian migrants stranded

Asian migrants working as domestic staff and farmers have also been caught up in the crisis with many of them stranded in Saudi Arabia, potentially illegally, after their Qatari bosses were ordered out of the kingdom, Marri said.