In the reams of articles marking the 50th anniversary of the occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, there has been little focus on Israel's population of Jews from Arab lands.

This is no great surprise, nor a great failing: Israel's half-century-long occupation of those Palestinian territories clearly has far-ranging repercussions that do not relate to Israel's Jewish ethnic composition. And yet still, this group of Jews coming from Muslim and Jewish lands – described in Israel as "Mizrahim" – do have a different narrative, and one that was impacted and influenced by the Israeli occupation.

Once the majority population in Israel, Mizrahi Jews have long suffered discrimination in a country run by European communities who viewed those from Arab countries as being somehow inferior.

Jews from countries such as Iraq, Iran, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia were, when they arrived in Israel mostly after it's creation in 1948, greeted with ignorance and prejudice. Their Eastern European co-nationalists were shocked to discover that, yes, there were toilets, cars and Communism in Baghdad and Cairo. Unfortunately, such preconceptions filtered into policy-making and distribution of resources, resulting in a correlation between social status, class and ethnicity in Israel, across sectors such as education, housing and professional attainment.

Mizrahi culture was assumed to be something of an oxymoron, and was disparaged and dismissed, while use of Arabic – an official language in Israel – was frowned upon in public. Israel essentially "de-Arabised" its Mizrahi Jews – stunting not just this population itself, but also the potential for them to act as a bridge between Israel and its neighbouring Arab nations.

The occupation put some 900,000 Palestinians living in the West Bank and around 66,000 Palestinians in Jerusalem under Israeli control. But it also made this population an available workforce for Israel – and that changed the social order for Mizrahi Jews, who were more often, until then, on the bottom rung.

Many Mizrahi Jews then spoke Arabic, an advantage in this situation and one of the factors that allowed a move into positions in Israeli society where they could run small businesses or manage small teams of Palestinian workers.

Moshe Behar, senior lecturer in Israel studies at Manchester university, says the occupation meant Mizrahi Israelis were able "to upgrade financially and economically – suddenly other people, with less protection and less rights, could do the work they did before 1967."

But if the employment status of Mizrahi Jews changed, post-occupation, so, too, did their visibility in Israeli society.