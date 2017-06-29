A computer virus on Wednesday wreaked havoc on firms around the globe, affecting more than 60 countries by disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and halting work at a chocolate factory in Australia.

The virus called as GoldenEye or Petya began to spread on Tuesday from Ukraine.

It infected machines of visitors on a local news site and computers downloading tainted updates of a popular tax accounting package, according to national police and cyber experts.

Risk-modelling firm Cyence said economic losses from this week's attack and one last month from a virus dubbed WannaCry would likely total $8 billion. The estimate highlights steep tolls businesses around the globe face from growth in cyber attacks that knock critical computer networks offline.

"When systems are down and can't generate revenue, that really gets the attention of executives and board members," George Kurtz, chief executive of security software maker CrowdStrike, said.

"This has heightened awareness of the need for resiliency and better security in networks."

What is the impact?

GoldenEye shut down a cargo booking system at Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk, causing congestion at some of the 76 ports around the world run by its APM Terminals subsidiary.

Maersk said late on Wednesday that the system was back online, "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo," it said via Twitter.

US delivery firm FedEx said its TNT Express division had been significantly affected by the virus, which also wormed its way into South America, affecting ports in Argentina operated by China's Cofco.

The malicious code encrypted data on machines and demanded victims pay $300 as ransom for recovery, similar to the extortion tactic used in the global WannaCry ransomware attack in May.

What's the goal?

Security experts said they believed that the goal was to disrupt computer systems across Ukraine, not extortion, saying the attack used powerful wiping software that made it impossible to recover lost data.

"It was a wiper disguised as ransomware. They had no intention of obtaining money from the attack," Tom Kellermann, chief executive of Strategic Cyber Ventures, said.

Brian Lord, a former official with Britain's Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) who is now managing director at private security firm PGI Cyber, said he believed the campaign was an "experiment" in using ransomware to cause destruction.

"This starts to look like a state operating through a proxy," he said.

Eternal Blue

The malware appeared to leverage code known as "Eternal Blue" believed to have been developed by the US National Security Agency.