A parole committee has decided to grant early release to Israel's former prime minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month prison sentence for corruption, his lawyer said on Thursday.

"The committee accepted all our arguments," Olmert's lawyer Shani Illouz told public radio.

"As of now, Olmert will be released on Sunday," she said, noting the justice ministry could still appeal the decision.

The 71-year-old Olmert, who was prime minister between 2006 and 2009, was convicted of graft and entered prison in February 2016.

His Sunday release would be after he completes two-thirds of his sentence.

Olmert was taken to the hospital last week, complaining of chest pains, Israeli media reports said. He was returned to prison on Tuesday after tests and treatment.