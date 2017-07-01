WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shooting injures 28 people at US nightclub
Twenty-five people were shot and three others injured in a nightclub shootup in the southern US state of Arkansas. Police say it was not an active shooter or terror-related incident.
The entrance of an Arkansas nightclub where police are investigating a shooting is cordoned off with police tape Saturday, July 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 1, 2017

Twenty-five people were shot and three others injured in an early morning nightclub shooting in the southern US state of Arkansas, police said Saturday.

Police in the city of Little Rock had initially said that 17 people were shot when gunfire rang out inside the downtown Power Ultra Lounge nightclub around 2:30 am (0730 GMT).

They updated the toll later Saturday to 25 shot and three with unrelated injuries, adding on Twitter that "ALL are expected to survive."

At least one person injured in the shooting at a venue called the Power Ultra Lounge was initially listed in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable, Little Rock police said on Twitter.

Authorities did not immediately release any names or information on a suspect or suspects.

"We do not believe this incident was an active-shooter or terror-related incident," police said on Twitter. "It appears to have been a dispute at a concert."

"Little Rock's crime problem appears to be intensifying," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement, decrying "this senseless violent tragedy."

He promised state resources to help "support local law enforcement efforts."

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola thanked first responders and hospitals on Facebook.

"My heart is broken this morning -- my prayers are with the victims of this tragedy," he said.

According to the nightclub website, an artist by the name of Finese 2 Tymes was scheduled to perform.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
