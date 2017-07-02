WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Jazeera caught in crossfire of Gulf crisis
Since the Gulf crisis began, the network has been accused of bias, its journalism attacked, and its English language website hacked.
Arab states issued an ultimatum, including demands it shut down a Turkish military base in Doha, shutting Al Jazeera and curbing ties with Iran. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 2, 2017

One of the main demands of the countries enforcing the blockade on Qatar is that the Al Jazeera media network be shut down.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Sunni-majority countries have severed relations with Qatar since June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas and the Taliban.

A 13-point list of demands was presented to Doha by Kuwaiti mediators 10 days ago on behalf of the countries behind the blockade.

One of the demands is for Qatar to shut down Al Jazeera.

Since the crisis in the Gulf began, the network has also been accused of bias, its journalism attacked, and its English language website hacked.

TRT World's Zeina Awad went to the network's headquarters in Doha to find out how staff there feel about covering the news, to being the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
