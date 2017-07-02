President Donald Trump defended his aggressive use of Twitter on Saturday just hours after firing off his latest volley in his escalating feud with US media.

Following an early morning Twitter tirade at CNN, NBC and a morning show host he taunted as "dumb as a rock," the president then went on the defensive, touting his electoral accomplishments as justification for his increasingly hostile rhetoric.

In his latest tweet, Trump tweeted a video of him wrestling with Vince McMahon, Chairman of Capitol Wrestling Corporation back in 2007, replacing McMahon's head with the CNN logo using the hashtag #FraudNewsCNN.

TRT World'sKate Fisher reports from Washington.

In recent days, the US leader has railed against major news organisations as "fake news," and launched a crude personal attack on Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who headline the Morning Joe programme on the left-leaning MSNBC cable network.

On Saturday, in his attempt to get the final word in his clash with the journalists he wrote:

Apparently stung by critical coverage on the show, Trump on Thursday had tweeted:

Backlash

The comments sparked a major backlash, as well as condemnation from within Trump's own Republican Party.