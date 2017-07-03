WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide attack kills at least 14 at Iraqi refugee camp
The blast at 60 Kilo camp located west of Anbar Province's capital Ramadi, also wounded 13 people. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, July 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 3, 2017

Fourteen people were killed when a suicide bomber dressed as a veiled woman blew himself up at a refugee camp in Iraq's Anbar province on Sunday, security forces said.

The blast at 60 Kilo camp located west of Anbar's capital Ramadi also wounded 13 people, a police major said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack according to a statement it made.

Most of the victims were women and children.

Two security personnel, including a captain, were also among the dead.

Adnan Fayhan, the head of the local council in the Al Wafaa area, where the camp is located, said that the camp would be closed following the attack.

"All the displaced people in the camp will be brought to the 18 Kilo camp west of Ramadi," as it is "safer and receives more aid," Fayhan said.

TRT World's Ammar Karim reports from Baghdad.

Most refugees from Mosul

Most of the residents taking shelter at the camp came from Mosul where Iraqi forces now in the final stages of battle to retake the city from Daesh.

Iraqi forces retook the cities of Ramadi and Fallujah from Daesh, but the militants still hold areas in western Anbar, and the province still faces major security challenges.

Daesh overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes and other support have since regained much of the territory they lost.

SOURCE:TRT World
