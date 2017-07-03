Fourteen people were killed when a suicide bomber dressed as a veiled woman blew himself up at a refugee camp in Iraq's Anbar province on Sunday, security forces said.

The blast at 60 Kilo camp located west of Anbar's capital Ramadi also wounded 13 people, a police major said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack according to a statement it made.

Most of the victims were women and children.

Two security personnel, including a captain, were also among the dead.

Adnan Fayhan, the head of the local council in the Al Wafaa area, where the camp is located, said that the camp would be closed following the attack.

"All the displaced people in the camp will be brought to the 18 Kilo camp west of Ramadi," as it is "safer and receives more aid," Fayhan said.