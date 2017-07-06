WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief returns to Cyprus talks to push historic deal
Negotiations have run into hurdles over the thorny issue of security guarantees and the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the north of the island.
UN chief returns to Cyprus talks to push historic deal
The talks are aimed at reuniting the island after more than 40 years of division. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 6, 2017

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will fly to Switzerland later on Wednesday to push leaders closer to a historic deal on reunifying Cyprus.

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders, whose latest round of talks opened in the Swiss Alpine resort of Crans-Montana a week ago, have asked Guterres to return to the table, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric declined to say whether a deal was within reach, saying, "It would be dangerous of me to make any sort of predictions at this point."

"The secretary-general just felt that it was a good time for him to return to the talks and he will be there tomorrow," he added.

TRT World 's Christine Pirovolakis has more.

Recommended

An ongoing issue

The UN-sponsored talks opened on June 28 amid some optimism over the prospects for reaching a final settlement to end the decades-old division of the Mediterranean island.

Negotiations have run into hurdles over the thorny issue of security guarantees and the withdrawal of Turkish troops from the north of the island.

Guterres on Friday said negotiations had been "highly constructive" and that the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides had reached a "clear understanding" of the key elements of a final settlement.

Cyprus was split in a Turkish military intervention in 1974, triggered by a brief Greek-orchestrated coup aimed at annexing the island to Greece.

Turkey maintains more than 35,000 troops there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54