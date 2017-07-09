Hot air balloon tours in the sky of central Turkey's popular tourism destination Cappadocia have become a major draw card for tourists.

"120,000 people have explored Cappadocia from air in the first half of this year," said Yakup Dinler, head of the Cappadocia Touristic Entrepreneurs Association (KAPTID).

"The contribution to the economy of these 120,000 people was €18 million ($20.5 million approximately)," he added.

Dinler said expected that a total of 300,000 people would experience hot-air balloon tours by the end of this year which would realise € 40 million ($45.6 million) income.

He said that following a bad year of Turkey's tourism which was affected by several terror attacks and a deadly coup attempt in 2016, the tourism sector had shown signs of recovery in the current year.

"There is a slight increase [in the number of international tourists] compared with the last year," he added.

Dinler said that there are 25 hot air balloon agencies in Cappadocia which provide job facilities for nearly 2,500 people.