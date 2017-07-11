A Japanese artist has used thousands of fish in illuminated tanks to create a sprawling psychedelic visual art installation, drawing tens of thousands of viewers in Tokyo.

Hidetomo Kimura's travelling 'Art Aquarium' exhibition puts on display around 5,000 goldfish and 3,000 other maritime creatures, such as seahorses, in 130 LED-lit tanks of various shapes, colours and sizes.

The LED displays provide a colourful variety of moving images, such as one of sakura blossoms falling serenely from the sky, to the accompaniment of music.

"I wanted to create an artistic installation which is alive by using real fish, rather than materials or pictures," Kimura said on the sidelines of the exhibition.

Kimura creates similar installations several times a year to show all over Japan.

This year's 'Art Aquarium', which marks a decade since Kimura's first such display, is also set to show in the western city of Kyoto in the fall.