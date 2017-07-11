Turkey has started marking the first anniversary of the failed coup attempt that took place last July.

The July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events will be held under the auspices of the Presidency and will last until Sunday evening.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the Edirnekapi Martyrs Cemetary in Istanbul. Yildirim, who arrived before Erdogan, greeted visitors and distributed toys to the children at the entrance of the cemetery.

In Ankara, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu inaugurated a photo exhibition entitled July 15 Treacherous coup attempt with Photos organised by the Directorate General of Press and Information.

Soylu also visited the graves of those killed that night in Ankara's Golbasi district.

In the southern province of Adana, Turkish EU Minister Omer Celik visited the graves of twin police officers Ahmet and Mehmet Oruc, who died in Golbasi district during an air attack on July 15.

Environment and Urbanisation Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki visited central Kayseri province's garrison and the Air Command Cemetery in conjunction with the July 15 events.