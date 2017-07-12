July 12, 2017
Joint Resolution Adopted at the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Assembly, 16 July, 2016:
Signatories
İsmail Kahraman — Speaker of the Grand National Assembly
Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu — Head of the CHP Group in the Grand National Assembly
Devlet Bahçeli — Head of the MHP Group in the Grand National Assembly
Binali Yıldırım — Head of the AK Party Group in the Grand National Assembly
İdris Baluken — Acting Head of the HDP Group in the Grand National Assembly
