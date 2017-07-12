POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Konta overwhelms Halep to reach Wimbledon final four
Johanna Konta got past Romania's Simona Halep after three tension-filled sets to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in almost 40 years.
Konta overwhelms Halep to reach Wimbledon final four
Konta will face Venus Williams on Thursday as the first home semifinalist since Virginia Wade in 1978, the year after Wade won the title. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Johanna Konta secured a place in the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday after outclassing Simona Halep in a nail-biting three-set encounter to become the first British woman to reach the last four in almost 40 years.

In a match dripping with tension towards the business end of one of the most open women's grass court grand slams in years, Konta rode a wave of home support to win 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4.

The sixth seed and second-seeded Halep were facing each other for the first time since a turbulent Fed Cup tie in April.

Konta, working hard to keep her opponent pinned behind the baseline, was bidding to book a date with Venus Williams on Thursday as the first home semi-finalist since Virginia Wade in 1978, the year after Wade won the title.

Halep, scampering from wing to wing as she soaked up the pressure, was one match from becoming the first Romanian to top the computerised world rankings – a distinction that, following her defeat, passed to Czech Karolina Pliskova.

"Right now it's a little bit surreal," she told the BBC after sealing victory in just under two-and-three-quarter hours.

"Simona ... was really not going to give me much for free so I definitely had to be the one out there to create my own chances and I felt I did that."

Konta said she was "excited and humble" to be facing Venus Williams.

"Incredible crowd"

Recommended

The match closed on a surreal note, when the final point was punctuated by a spectator's scream, Halep lamely netting a forehand as she appealed in vain for a let.

In a nod to that episode, Konta described the crowd as incredible, adding: "I think they were a little over-enthusiastic in parts, but I definitely cannot complain with the amount of support and general good feeling they were wishing my way."

Tension-filled sets

Konta pounced on any error and broke serve to lead 3-0 as the sixth-seeded Briton, close to brimming over with nervous energy, struggled to keep her searing ground strokes in court.

But Konta fought back,cranking up her serve and winning eight straight points to draw level at 4-4.

Halep won the first set on a tiebreak with Konta, having squandered a clutch of break points, returning the favour in the second.

The intensity moved up a notch in the third set before Konta broke in the fifth game and held her nerve to serve the match out.

The stadium erupted and, out on Henman Hill, the umbrellas of the fans massed in front of the big screen twirled.

"We've been to every (other) Konta match," said Glenda Powell from Farnham. "She gives the British people heart."

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin