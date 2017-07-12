WORLD
2 MIN READ
More Turkish troops arrive in Qatar
In June, Turkey's parliament ratified two deals on deploying troops to Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie forces.
More Turkish troops arrive in Qatar
By Staff Reporter
July 12, 2017

Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.

In June, Turkey's parliament ratified two deals on deploying troops in Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie forces.

The votes came just days after several Arab states cut ties with Qatar.

Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

Ankara has backed Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut all economic and diplomatic ties last month, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

"This defence cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defence vision to support anti-terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.

Recommended

The statement did not give the number of Turkish troops at the base or how many had just joined to bolster the deployment.

Almost 200 cargo planes sent to Qatar since dispute began

Turkey has sent a total of 197 cargo planes, 16 trucks and one ship to Qatar to meet its daily needs since a dispute broke out last month between Qatar and other Gulf states, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Wednesday.

At a meeting with Zeybekci in the Turkish capital Ankara, Qatar's economy minister, Ahmed bin Jassim al Thani, praised Turkey's efforts and said Doha's sea and air trade was continuing without disruption despite sanctions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54