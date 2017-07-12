Qatar said on Tuesday more Turkish troops had arrived at a military base in Doha after Ankara fast-tracked legislation last month for more soldiers to be deployed there.

In June, Turkey's parliament ratified two deals on deploying troops in Qatar and training the Gulf nation's gendarmerie forces.

The votes came just days after several Arab states cut ties with Qatar.

Training has been ongoing since June 19. The base in Qatar houses Turkish soldiers under an agreement signed in 2014.

Ankara has backed Qatar after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, cut all economic and diplomatic ties last month, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism, a charge it denies.

"This defence cooperation between Doha and Ankara is part of their common defence vision to support anti-terrorism efforts and maintain security and stability in the region," a statement by Qatar's Armed Forces said.