A Jewish association in Miami accused Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters of being anti-Semitic as he prepared to give a concert here Thursday.

For years the former bass player has been urging musicians not to perform in Israel so as to press a boycott – sponsored by a Palestinian organisation – against Israel's illegal settlement building.

"Your vile messages of anti-Semitism, anti-Zionism and hatred are not welcome in our community," said a statement from the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.

"Mr Waters, stop openly calling for support of a cultural boycott of Israel," it added.