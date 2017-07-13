Chinese Nobel Peace Prize-winning dissident Liu Xiaobo has died of liver cancer at a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang.

Liu, 61, was being treated for late-stage liver cancer. The Shenyang legal bureau said in a brief statement on its website that Liu had suffered multiple organ failure and efforts to save him had failed.

Liu was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after helping to write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.

He was recently moved from jail to the hospital to be treated for his cancer.

Liu becomes the first Nobel Peace Prize laureate to have died in custody since German pacifist Carl von Ossietzky, who passed away in a hospital while held by the Nazis in 1938.

Strict security at hospital

China had kept a tight control on information about Liu's case and imposed strict security at the hospital.

His friends, however, confirmed that Liu's family had been able to visit him.

Liu's wife Liu Xia has been under effective house arrest since her husband won the peace prize in 2010.

Rights groups and Western governments had urged China to allow Liu and his wife, Liu Xia, to leave the country to be treated abroad, as Liu had said he wanted to.