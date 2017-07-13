The UN's World Food Programme (WFP) has resumed aid deliveries in parts of Syria's Raqqa province for the first time in three years using a newly opened land route, the UN said on Wednesday.

US advisers in Raqqa

US military advisers are operating inside the city of Raqqa, a US official said on Wednesday.

The troops, many of them special operations forces, are working in an "advise, assist and accompany" role to support local fighters from the SDF as they battle Daesh, said Colonel Ryan Dillon, a military spokesman.

The troops are not in a direct combat role but are calling in air strikes and are working closer to the fight than US forces supporting the Iraqi military in Mosul did.

"They are much more exposed to enemy contact than those in Iraq," Dillon said.

He said the numbers of US forces in Raqqa were "not hundreds" and that they had been working closely with the SDF.

Regime blamed for violating ceasefire

The Syrian opposition group, High Negotiations Committee (HNC) said that the regime has broken the ceasefire in southern Syria more than 15 times in nearly 24 hours by Wednesday.

Russia's Foreign Minister SergeiLavrov, however, said on Wednesday that the ceasefire in southern Syria is being "globally respected."

The zone where the ceasefire was declared had seen "a rapid fall in the level of violence," Lavrov said.

The truce, which was brokered by Russia, the US and Jordan, has been in force since Sunday in the provinces of Daraa, Quneitra and Sweida.

Meanwhile, the head of the Syrian opposition delegation at peace talks in Geneva accused the Assad regime of refusing to engage in political discussions.