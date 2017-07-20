China sent its troops last week to Djibouti, a tiny nation in the Horn of Africa to establish its first overseas military base.

Beijing says this base will be used for peacekeeping missions. But world powers are not so sure. Some are concerned that China's move is a sign of its expansionist ambitions in Africa.

Here's more on China's military plans in Djibouti:

What's the military base for?

China says the naval base, which is expected to have the capacity to house 10,000 troops, will be used for peacekeeping missions.

According to Beijing it will be used to support "naval escorts in Africa and southwest Asia, United Nations peacekeeping and for humanitarian support," the Chinese Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Why Djibouti?

China's not the first country to choose Djibouti as home for a military base. The African nation has long gotten significant attention from world powers due to its geography.

Firstly, the country is located on the Bab el Mandeb strait, a vital waterway that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. This strait is at the southern entrance to the Red Sea, en route to the Suez Canal, one of the world's biggest shipping lanes.

In 2015, roughly 900 million metric tonnes of goods passed through the canal and the strait. This number included almost 10 percent of the world's maritime oil trade.

Navies of many countries that seek secure trading routes use Djibouti's port to reach the Red Sea.

Djibouti hopes to become a continental maritime cargo hub in East Africa, in order to help build its economy.

The country is a relatively stable state in the volatile Horn of Africa.

Djibouti sits between Eritrea and Somalia, the two unstable countries.

Many Eritreans have fled, due to the country's repressive policies, while Somalia is still recovering from a war.

Hence Djibouti has positioned itself as a safe haven that connects neighbouring countries, such as landlocked Ethiopia, to the world.