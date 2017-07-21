Hong Kong is one of the most highly populated places in the world. The population density in this semi-autonomous Chinese territory is 7,050 people per sq km.

Hong Kong is also a regional financial hub. In 2016, the city was home to a total of 1,379 regional business headquarters who operate beyond its borders.

Although the city houses many wealthy business people, home ownership is out of reach for a substantial number of residents.

For the seventh year in a row, the 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey: 2017 named Hong Kong the world's most expensive housing market.

Hong Kong's private home prices rose 1.2 percent in May from April, according to an index compiled by the Chinese Rating and Valuation Department. That's an overall rise of more than 20 percent from May 2016.

Home prices have jumped 364 percent since 2003.

In 1997, one square metre of an average-sized apartment in Hong Kong would have cost $10,654, according to data from the Hong Kong Rating and Valuation Department.

The same amount of space cost roughly $17,852 last year.

Income inequality is at its highest level in over four decades in Hong Kong.

For many of the city's richest, home is a mansion with an expansive view from the heights of Victoria Peak. But for low-income earners, home is wherever they can find shelter. This might be a metal cage, or a cubicle.