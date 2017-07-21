Qatar on Thursday accused the UAE of being behind the "hacking" of its national news agency that triggered one of the worst Gulf crises in years.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 and imposed a slew of sanctions on the emirate, including the closure of its only land border.

The alleged hack of the Qatar News Agency website on May 24 attributed explosive remarks to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

The remarks, denied by Doha, covered sensitive political subjects such as Iran, Hamas, Israel and the United States.

Qatar said its neighbours were behind the alleged hacking, but on Thursday the head of an investigation pointed the finger of blame at the UAE.

General Ali Mohammed al Mohannadi told a news conference the "hacking" was undertaken "from two sites in the Emirates."

"The hacker took control of the agency's network, stole the accounts on its electronic site and uploaded fake information," Mohannadi said.