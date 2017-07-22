WORLD
South Koreans divided over issue of bomb shelters
South Korea's citizens living close to the border with North Korea have underground shelters for safety in case war breaks out. But in capital Seoul, subway stations and parking garages serve as shelters.
Tensions soared further after North Korea tested Hwasong-14, its first intercontinental ballistic missile (or ICMB) this month. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 22, 2017

North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes are perceived as a growing threat to South Korea. The South's residents are, however, divided over the country's preparations in case the North strikes.

People living in border towns are constantly anxious while for those in the capital Seoul, it's business as usual.

The town of Pocheon in South Korea, just minutes away from the North's border is home to a US military firing range used for combat exercises.

It's a constant reminder that the two Koreas are still in a state of war.

To alleviate fears for residents, the city has eight underground shelters equipped for disasters, including a military strike and safety exercises are held frequently throughout the year.

But in Seoul, things are different. Citizens are desensitised to the idea of a North Korean offensive.

Subway stations and parking garages are used as shelters with no sustainable supply of food, water or gas masks.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim takes a closer look at what life is like south of the border.

SOURCE:TRT World
