After smashing box office records this year, Wonder Woman received the loudest cheers among the DC superheroes gathered on Saturday at San Diego's annual Comic-Con to present new footage and trailers for Warner Bros' expanding comic book film franchise.

A teaser of Warner Bros' upcoming superhero films shown to the 6,500 attendees at the panel gave a glimpse of Wonder Woman II, a presumed sequel to June's Wonder Woman movie that is on track this weekend to become the second-highest grossing movie of 2017.

No further details were revealed about Wonder Woman II, but star Gal Gadot joined Ben Affleck (Batman), Ezra Miller (Flash), Ray Fisher (Cyborg) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman), to present the latest trailer for November's Justice League movie, which will unite the DC superheroes.

Affleck said he was "the luckiest guy in the world" and "so thrilled" to play the caped crusader, dispelling trade publication The Hollywood Reporter's report this week that his future as Batman was uncertain.

The latest trailer picks up after the death of Superman from last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and shows Batman and Wonder Woman joined by the Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman to fight supervillain Steppenwolf.

Wonder Woman says "They said age of heroes would never come again," as Batman tells her, "it has to."