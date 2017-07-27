Turkey's former Virtue Party lawmaker Merve Kavakci who was ousted from parliament in 1999 for wearing a headscarf, has been appointed as the new ambassador to Malaysia, by a decree issued by the Turkish government on Wednesday.

Kavakci's case, which her sister – parliamentarian Ravza Kavakci Han – called a "political lynch campaign" , has shaped Turkish politics for years.

A Harvard graduate, Kavakci was a professor at George Washington University and Howard University in Washington DC. However, she went back to Turkey to participate in politics and was elected as an Istanbul deputy of the Virtue Party, a conservative political party, in April 1999.

On May 2, 1999 Kavakci walked into the Turkish Grand National Assembly, wearing a headscarf, to take her oath of office as a member of Turkish Parliament.

Kavakci was stonewalled by the deputies of Democratic Left Party (DSP) who chanted "get out" at the time, preventing her from taking the oath. Then Prime Minister and DSP chairman Bulent Ecevit delivered a speech where he said, "Here [the Parliament] is not a place to challenge the state. Please bring this lady into line."

Kavakci was then expelled from the parliament, and eventually, her Turkish citizenship revoked. She then went to the US and gained US citizenship that same year.