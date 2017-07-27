Twenty members of a Pakistani village council have been arrested for ordering the rape of a teenage girl as punishment for a rape committed by her brother, police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred earlier this month in the neighbourhood of Raja Ram in Muzaffarabad, a suburb of the central city of Multan, investigators said.

TRT World spoke with Kamran Yousaf who has more on the story from Islamabad.

"A jirga (village council) had ordered the rape of a 17-year-old girl as punishment, as her brother had raped a 12-year-old," said Allah Baksh, a local police official.

He said the village council was approached by a man who complained that his 12-year-old sister had been raped by their cousin.

The council then ordered the complainant to rape the sister of the accused in return, Baksh said – an order which was duly carried out.

The allegations were confirmed by Rashid Taheem, the police officer heading the investigation.