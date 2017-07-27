Republican US Senate leaders, struggling to keep a seven-year promise to end Obamacare, turned their focus on Wednesday to pass a slimmed-down "skinny" repeal measure that would throw the issue into negotiations with the House of Representatives.

The last-ditch effort came after senators voted 45-55 against a straight repeal of Obamacare, which would have provided a two-year delay in implementation to give Congress time to work out a replacement.

Seven Republicans opposed the measure.

It was the Senate's second failure in 24 hours to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, which expanded health insurance to about 20 million people, many of them from low-income families.

On Tuesday, senators rejected the repeal-and-replace plan Republicans had worked on since May.

The failures underscored the party's deep divisions on the role of government in helping provide access to healthcare.

Republicans said they were still working out what would be a skinny repeal, which could simply eliminate mandates requiring individuals and employers to obtain or provide health insurance, and abolish a tax on medical device manufacturers.

Senator John Thune, the No. 3 Senate Republican, said the party was trying to "figure out what the traffic will bear, in terms of getting 50 of our members to vote for things that will repeal as much of Obamacare as possible."

Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate.