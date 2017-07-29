TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish charity helps children from poor families get an education
Through sports, arts and educational activities, a charity in Ankara is helping poor children get an education.
Turkish charity helps children from poor families get an education
The centre supports more than a thousand Syrian and Iraqi refugees as well as almost 700 children from poor Turkish families. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

For many poor families, the main priority is to earn money to put food on the table.

And for many poor refugee and Turkish families, that means their children have to take jobs too.

The Ankara Centre for Street Children is a charity that tries to change that and encourage children from poor families to return to education with sports, arts and learning activities.

Recommended

Their families are given supplies and donations, so their children don't have to sell water on the streets or take jobs in bakeries.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins has more from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture