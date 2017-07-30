Before Syria's civil war broke out in 2011, the country's largest city Aleppo was a busy commercial area and proud historic centre.

It was home to famous landmarks like the Baron Hotel.

Founded by an Armenian family in 1911, Baron Hotel played host to adventurers, writers, kings, aviators, Bedouin chiefs and presidents until war reached the city in 2012.

Located in western Aleppo, the hotel repeatedly took its share of destruction from the war.