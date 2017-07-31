The United States hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro with direct sanctions on Monday over a disputed and deadly weekend vote for a new legislative superbody that has largely isolated him at home and abroad. A defiant Maduro, however, mocked Washington's sanctions against him.

The US measures were unusual in that they targeted a sitting head of state, but their reach was mostly symbolic, freezing any US assets Maduro might have and banning people under US jurisdiction from dealing with him. Washington had warned of such sanctions if Maduro decided to go ahead with Sunday's elections to a constituent assembly with powers to rewrite the Constitution - a parallel set-up to the opposition lead National Assembly.

"Maduro is a dictator who disregards the will of the Venezuelan people," US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"By sanctioning Maduro, the United States makes clear our opposition to the policies of his regime and our support for the people of Venezuela who seek to return their country to a full and prosperous democracy," he added.

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson explains what the US sanctions mean.

Maduro slams the US "empire"

No oil-related measures were included, but such sanctions remain under consideration, according to congressional sources and a person familiar with the White House's deliberations on the matter.

Maduro chided US President Donald Trump for winning the presidency by way of the electoral college after losing the popular vote in the November election.

"I don't take orders from the empire," he shouted to a televised gathering of supporters. "Keep up your sanctions, Donald Trump!"

"In the United States, it's possible to become president with 3 million votes less than your opponent. What a tremendous democracy!" Maduro told a cheering and applauding audience.

Democrat Hillary Clinton outpaced Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, according to official US election results.

Maduro said the sanctions reflected Trump's "desperation" and "hatred" for Venezuela's socialist government.

More protests

At least 10 people died in violence surrounding Sunday's election, which saw security forces firing tear gas and, in some cases, live ammunition to put down protests. Among those killed were two teens and a Venezuelan soldier.

According to the opposition, voter turnout was closer to 12 percent, a figure more aligned with the lack of lines that were seen at many polling stations.

Surveys by polling firm Datanalisis showed more than 70 percent of Venezuelans were opposed the new assembly.

Further protests were called for Monday and beyond, stoking fears that the death toll in four months of protests against Maduro could rise beyond the more than 120 already recorded.