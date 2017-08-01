The move comes less than a year after the paper, which once called itself the only English-language daily in Latin America, switched to a weekly print edition, blaming tough economic conditions and a broad shift among readers to digital media.

The Buenos Aires Herald, closely associated with Argentina's British and, in later years, U.S. community, won praise for its coverage of the "disappeared" – people who were forcibly abducted, tortured and often murdered by the state during the dictatorship – when much of the country's media stayed silent.

The Herald is majority-owned by the Indalo Group conglomerate, which also owns local financial paper Ambito Financiero.