At least three recently captured fighters from Lebanon's mostly Shia Hezbollah group were released by Jabhat Fateh al Sham group early on Wednesday in exchange for three individuals held by Lebanon, a senior Lebanese security official said.

Lebanese authorities received three Hezbollah fighters and handed over three individuals detained in Lebanon requested by the al Sham group – previously known as the Al Nusra Front – just before 1:00 am local time, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security, said.

Leaving for Idlib

The exchange of prisoners means that a delayed transfer of around 10,000 mostly Sunni Syrian fighters, their families, and refugees by bus from Lebanon into rebel-held Syria is expected to begin on Wednesday morning, Ibrahim said.

The transfer was agreed under a ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and JabhatFateh al Sham last week but delayed by two days while negotiations over the captive exchange took place.

Ibrahim said that 120 militants carrying personal weapons would be among the thousands of Syrians set to leave for Syria's rebel-held Idlib province on Wednesday.

Another five captive Hezbollah fighters would then be released once the first convoy reaches its destination in Syria, he said.

Two of the individuals handed to JabhatFateh al Sham by Beirut were prisoners and one had finished his prison term.