A suicide attack on a Shia Muslim mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat killed at least 29 people and wounded over 64 on Tuesday, officials said.

Abdulhai Walizada, Herat police spokesman, said there appeared to be more than one attacker on Tuesday, with witnesses describing a suicide bomber who detonated explosives and at least one other, a gunman who threw grenades at worshippers.

"Two attackers entered the mosque and started shooting and throwing grenades at people," said Mohammad Adi, a worshipper at the mosque who was injured in the attack and taken to the hospital.

Herat Governor Mohammad Asif Rahimi said at least 29 people were killed and 64 wounded in the incident which came two months after an attack on a 12th century mosque known as the Jama Masjid in Herat, in which seven people died.

One estimate placed the death toll as high as 34, but this could not immediately be confirmed. At Herat Main Hospital, Dr Shehrzai confirmed 29 bodies were brought to the hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack on Herat's Jawadia Mosque. But the Taliban, fighting to install strict Islamic law and drive foreign troops out of Afghanistan, denied any involvement.

Chaos after the carnage

Hospital authorities in Herat said that all the dead and wounded were worshipping in the mosque when a suicide bomber blew himself up. The attack took place in the middle of evening prayers when the mosque was packed with about 300 worshippers.

Walizada said it was around 8 pm (local time) when "a terrorist attack was carried out on a mosque in the third security district of Herat city".