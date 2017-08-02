A Wisconsin vending machine company threw a "chip party" on Tuesday where employees had a microchip implanted in their hands which would allow them to buy snacks, log in to computers or use the copy machine with a simple wave of the hand.

About 50 employees at Three Square Market agreed to the optional implant of the chips, which are the approximate size and shape of a grain of rice, Tony Danna, vice president of international sales at the River Falls-based company, said.

The company, which employs 85, said it was the first in the United States to offer staff the technology which is similar to that used by contactless credit cards and chips used to identify pets.

The device was inserted between their forefinger and thumb using a syringe-like instrument.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia has more.

Commercial applications

The implants made by Sweden's BioHax International are part of a long-term test aimed to see if the Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) chips could have broader commercial applications, Danna said.

"We've done the research, and we're pretty well educated about this," Danna said.

The RFID chips use electromagnetic fields to communicate and can be read at a distance of no more than 6 inches, Danna said.