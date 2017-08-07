Masako Wakamiya, 82, became one of the world's oldest iPhone app developers after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age.

Wakamiya, who started using computers at age 60, when she retired from her job as a bank clerk, repeatedly asked software developers to create more games for the elderly, but no one was interested.

Then she decided to teach herself the basics of coding and developed 'Hinadan', one of Japan's first dedicated app games for over-60s.