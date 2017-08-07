POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Masako Wakamiya: One of the world's oldest iPhone app developers
An 82-year-old Japanese woman launches her own iPhone app after only starting to use computers at 60.
Masako Wakamiya: One of the world's oldest iPhone app developers
Masako Wakamiy, developer of Hinadan, one of Japan's first dedicated app games for the over-60s. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2017

Masako Wakamiya, 82, became one of the world's oldest iPhone app developers after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age.

Wakamiya, who started using computers at age 60, when she retired from her job as a bank clerk, repeatedly asked software developers to create more games for the elderly, but no one was interested.

Then she decided to teach herself the basics of coding and developed 'Hinadan', one of Japan's first dedicated app games for over-60s.

Recommended

'Hinadan' – 'the doll staircase' – was inspired by the Hina Matsuri, a doll festival which takes place every March, where ornamental dolls representing the emperor, his family and their guests are displayed in a specific arrangement.

The app is currently only available in Japanese, has been downloaded 42,000 times with hundreds of positive comments from users.

And while these figures are relatively small compared to Japan's big-hitting apps, which are downloaded in the millions, 'Hinadan' has proved popular enough that Wakamiya plans to release English, Chinese and possibly French versions of the app before next year's festival.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin